Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.86

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 1660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

