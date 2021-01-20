Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 9.5% Higher

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.22. 2,331,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,314,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

