AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Up 5.6%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.02. 143,494 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 114,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVITA Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $519.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,353,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

