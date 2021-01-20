Avnet (AVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Avnet has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.33-0.43 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.33 to $0.43 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

