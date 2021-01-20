Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after buying an additional 127,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

