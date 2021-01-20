Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Up 11.7%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares were up 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $38.99. Approximately 1,547,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 702,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

