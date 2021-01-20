AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

