Axis DeFi Hits One Day Volume of $70,670.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $787,468.55 and approximately $70,670.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00547820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03930215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013013 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

