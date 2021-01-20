AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.71

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $19.45. AxoGen shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 256,843 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

The company has a market cap of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,190. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AxoGen by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

