Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.10

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.10 and last traded at $166.88, with a volume of 10917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.45, a P/E/G ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $360,476.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,027.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $63,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.