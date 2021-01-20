Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.30. 901,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 603,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 437.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aytu BioScience by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aytu BioScience by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 177,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

