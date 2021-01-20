B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Trading Up 7.1%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 261,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 144,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.