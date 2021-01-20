B. Riley Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $72.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Comerica by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.