B. Riley Increases Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $14.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:REKR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. 35,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,059. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 334,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.