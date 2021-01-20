Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.95

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

