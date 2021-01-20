Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 517 ($6.75).

BAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

BAB stock traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 212.80 ($2.78). The company had a trading volume of 8,277,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.82. Babcock International Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($8.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

