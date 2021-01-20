Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Insider Ruth Cairnie Buys 25,240 Shares

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Shares of LON BAB traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 212.80 ($2.78). The stock had a trading volume of 8,277,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,548. Babcock International Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($8.20). The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 550.50 ($7.19).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

