Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 518,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 455,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
The stock has a market capitalization of $273.05 million, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
