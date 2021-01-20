Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 518,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 455,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $273.05 million, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

