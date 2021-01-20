Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $15.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,204,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Baidu by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $250.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $258.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.92.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

