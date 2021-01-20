Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Baidu makes up approximately 0.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.75. 284,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,022,433. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $258.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.66.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

