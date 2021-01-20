Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $292.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baidu traded as high as $264.87 and last traded at $261.06, with a volume of 64680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.42.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

