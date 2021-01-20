Balancer 1-Day Volume Tops $115.37 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $21.38 or 0.00061771 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $148.47 million and approximately $115.37 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00050180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00120291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00072462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00258219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064813 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.47 or 0.93022153 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

