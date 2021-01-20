Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 344,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.