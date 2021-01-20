Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) rose 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 9,825,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,420,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 196,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

