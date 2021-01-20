Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.40

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 411480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bally’s by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

