Banano (BAN) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $31,722.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00050565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00120336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00544801 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,621 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,149 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Buying and Selling Banano

