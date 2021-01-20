Banca Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,982.00 (BANCA)

Banca (CURRENCY:BANCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Banca has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Banca has a market capitalization of $525,564.59 and approximately $34,982.00 worth of Banca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banca token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Banca Profile

Banca (CRYPTO:BANCA) is a token. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2018. Banca’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,926,481,684 tokens. Banca’s official website is www.banca.world . Banca’s official Twitter account is @Banca_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banca is medium.com/@banca_official . The Reddit community for Banca is /r/Banca

Buying and Selling Banca

