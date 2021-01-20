Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 247.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BLX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A accounts for 3.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 6.24% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $49,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

