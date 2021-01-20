Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $801,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,523,880.40.

NYSE:AGM traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,541. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $843.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.