Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after acquiring an additional 896,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $281.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

