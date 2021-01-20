Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.98.

NYSE BAC opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

