Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.98.
NYSE BAC opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
