Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. 1,289,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.