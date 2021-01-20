Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Repurchase $2.90 billion in Shares

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

BAC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. 52,745,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,610,520. The stock has a market cap of $279.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

