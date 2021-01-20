Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Stock Price Up 7%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)’s share price rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

About Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

