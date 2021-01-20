Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) (CVE:BNXA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.22

Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) (CVE:BNXA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 23145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) Company Profile (CVE:BNXA)

A-Labs Capital I Corp. operates as a payment service provider for the digital asset industry worldwide. It provides a fiat-to-crypto gateway solution for exchanges, wallets, and other cryptocurrency businesses. The company also offers payment methods, including credit cards and retail store networks.

