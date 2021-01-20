Barclays Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.28 ($79.15).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

BAS traded down €0.89 ($1.05) on Wednesday, reaching €66.59 ($78.34). 2,469,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.43. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion and a PE ratio of -31.16.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.