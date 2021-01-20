Barclays Downgrades Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) to Equal Weight

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of SHLX opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1,793.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 518,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

