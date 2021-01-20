Barclays Increases Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 4,880

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,123.47 ($53.87).

WIZZ stock traded up GBX 43.93 ($0.57) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,493.93 ($58.71). 161,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,536.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,803.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

