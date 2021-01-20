Barclays Raises Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 165

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

MKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 137.47 ($1.80).

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 137.70 ($1.80). The company had a trading volume of 7,207,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -16.39. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

In other Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

