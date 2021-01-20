Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale started coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aena S.M.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF remained flat at $$165.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average of $150.42. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

