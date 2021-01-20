Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,728. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

