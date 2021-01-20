Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) (LON:RQIH)

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) (LON:RQIH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 251 ($3.28) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 183.10 ($2.39). The stock had a trading volume of 335,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 165.79. The firm has a market cap of £410.66 million and a P/E ratio of 50.86. Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187.80 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86, a current ratio of 642.09 and a quick ratio of 642.09.

In other news, insider Ken Randall sold 6,500,000 shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £11,375,000 ($14,861,510.32). Also, insider Alan Quilter sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £700,000 ($914,554.48). Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,277,900,000 over the last 90 days.

About Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L)

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

