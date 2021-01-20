Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Shares of DLAKY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.