Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of DLAKY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

