Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.44. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 25,795 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 140.98% and a negative net margin of 179.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.