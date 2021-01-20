Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Buys $126,812.40 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 76,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BRN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 82,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,219. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

