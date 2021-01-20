Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) were up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 301,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 219,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

