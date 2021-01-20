Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $200.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day moving average of $177.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.