BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €76.00 by Baader Bank

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.53 ($79.45).

ETR:BAS traded down €0.89 ($1.05) on Wednesday, hitting €66.59 ($78.34). The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. BASF SE has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

