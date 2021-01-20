Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $268.73 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $401.53 million and approximately $268.73 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00544801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.30 or 0.03918165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,481,798,565 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

