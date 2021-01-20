BASIC Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00050302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00120130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00257355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00064434 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

